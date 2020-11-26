Giannotti - Branding / Visual identity

Designed in Monaco and engineered in Italy

Designed in Monaco and engineered in Italy, Giannotti creates luxury knitwear from sustainable materials to deliver a big impact in the world of fashion while ensuring a small environmental footprint on the planet. By embracing 3D knitting technology to reduce waste, and by engineering fabrics that need less washing, the Giannotti vision is to bring a new level of sustainability to high fashion with a fully recyclable product range.





“By marrying high-performance proprietary fibres with 3D seamless knitting technology, we deliver comfortable, lightweight finishes from a single thread”, explained Alexis Giannotti. “By combining luxury knitwear with designer innovation we have created a range of sustainable fashion – that offers freedom of movement and feels great.”





Giannotti and KIND: A perfect fit

Reflecting on working with KIND as the Giannotti brand partner, Alexis added: “What really motivates me is creating a new standard for ethical fashion. KIND is renowned worldwide as an outstanding branding agency with strong principles. So that’s what attracted me to KIND – we share the same values. They combine strategy with creativity – and fit perfectly with what we’re trying to achieve here at Giannotti. I believe KIND will help to take us to the next level as a global luxury fashion brand.”





Tom Emil Olsen, CEO, Creative Director & Founder of KIND said: “This has been a terrific brand for our team to be involved with. Alexis is a brilliant fashion designer and also a focused entrepreneur. When you buy Giannotti knitwear, you get the best of both worlds – luxury and craftsmanship, Monaco and Italy, style and sustainability.



