Misty Roads
Albert Dros
Misty Roads

Throughout the years I've driven a lot of roads in The Netherlands. None were so beautiful as these. 

All images taken during foggy mornings in different seasons in my homeland, The Netherlands.
Image may contain: tree, fog and outdoor
Image may contain: tree and outdoor
Image may contain: fog, tree and outdoor
Image may contain: tree, snow and fog
Image may contain: tree, grass and maple
Image may contain: tree, outdoor and winter
Image may contain: tree, fog and outdoor
Image may contain: tree, fog and plant
Image may contain: tree, grass and outdoor
Image may contain: grass, nature and tree
Image may contain: tree, grass and outdoor
Image may contain: grass, tree and fog
Image may contain: tree, fog and outdoor
Image may contain: tree, outdoor and grass
Image may contain: tree, outdoor and grass
Image may contain: fog, tree and way
Image may contain: tree, fog and ground
Image may contain: fog, tree and outdoor
Image may contain: tree, forest and outdoor
Image may contain: tree, grass and fall
Albert Dros

    Albert Dros Amsterdam, Netherlands

