Wyd Group - Brand design

A new logotype for "a meeting that shapes perspectives"





The previous logotype had been made in-house and its associated symbol was an icon that combined a magnifying glass and a target.

This concept was a good illustration of Wyd's "talent hunter" activity. But a desire to expand the company's services meant that this emblem had become too restrictive and not dynamic enough. To accompany the firm’s expansion, it was necessary to create a new emblem that holistically reflects the wide range of human interactions initiated by Wyd.



While creating Wyd's new emblem we had in mind the personality of its founder Stéphane Baquet. One of the essential ingredients of this rebranding was a spirit of rigorous athleticism, with a strong will to "surpass oneself".



This initial reflection was combined with the need to reinforce "Wyd" as a name rather than an acronym. The letter "W" was therefore the starting point for the new design. Tilted at 90°, we get a double arrow that "moves forward". Once this was stylized into two shapes that converge at a central point, we added the idea of ‘meeting’, which lies at the heart of Wyd's business.

This new emblem symbolizes "the meeting that shapes perspectives".





The new logotype uses lowercase letters with a geometric sans-serif aesthetic where the straight lines and the curves of the letters are designed to create visual balance.



