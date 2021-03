RUBYLICIOUS



Surreal Dolomites





One night i woke up and had a vision, a manifestation of my current feeling: a rubylicious dream. I didn't dreamed of golden autumn trees and times, but of ruby grasslands - like they were infected by something strange and insidious. And in between majestic and all overlasting mountain landscapes in South Tyrol.

They will get over it I'm sure.







Photographed in September 2020