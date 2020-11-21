Chloe Wilson is a Melbourne-based stylist whose work explores the relationship between space, texture and form. We created an identity for Chloe that embraces the previously unloved hyphen within her website domain name, resulting in the application of two typeface weights to highlight the punctuation characters and the interplay of these within the rest of the text.



The business card design incorporates stickers showcasing Chloe’s work, allowing the cards to evolve over time with the addition of new imagery. Similarly, in response to the constantly changing nature of Chloe’s work, the folio design includes a cut-out that offers a glimpse of the imagery contained within and changes depending on the imagery included.