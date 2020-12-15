Akikawa Bokuen

From ancient hunter-gatherer to agricultural society, we humans have been able to procure our own food. With the rise of free-market economy, however, people began to rely on industry to provide food such as vegetables, meat, and fish. From there, efficiency and standardization of primary food industries accelerated for the benefit of rationality. Mass production of a single variety of vegetables and overexploitation of fishery resources have made it difficult for species to maintain their symbiotic relationship with each other. Lots of discussions are also ongoing about the negative impact of pesticides and genetically modified crops on our health. Our planet is now facing numerous threats of its fragile ecosystem,

In the midst of this spreading insecurities about the food industry, local recycling models with low environmental impact are becoming a necessity. They will help to insure sustainable food in the future and support businesses taking on the challenge of providing safe food.