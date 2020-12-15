AKIKAWA FARM

why:
Sustainable food for the future.
持続可能な食の未来を実現するには？
持続可能な食の未来を実現するには？
From ancient hunter-gatherer to agricultural society, we humans have been able to procure our own food. With the rise of free-market economy, however, people began to rely on industry to provide food such as vegetables, meat, and fish. From there, efficiency and standardization of primary food industries accelerated for the benefit of rationality. Mass production of a single variety of vegetables and overexploitation of fishery resources have made it difficult for species to maintain their symbiotic relationship with each other. Lots of discussions are also ongoing about the negative impact of pesticides and genetically modified crops on our health. Our planet is now facing numerous threats of its fragile ecosystem,
In the midst of this spreading insecurities about the food industry, local recycling models with low environmental impact are becoming a necessity. They will help to insure sustainable food in the future and support businesses taking on the challenge of providing safe food.
私たち人類は、古くは狩猟採集社会の時代から農耕社会の時代に至るまで、野菜や肉、魚などの食料を自ら調達する暮らしを送ってきました。しかし、やがて市場を通してそれらを手に入れるようになり、経済合理性を重視した食料生産のため、一次産業の効率化を加速させていきました。
その結果、単一品種の大量生産、水産資源の乱獲などが進み、本来の自然の姿である生物多様性の維持が難しくなり、いま私たちが暮らす地球では生態系の脆弱化が危惧されています。また、グローバル市場における大量生産大量供給を前提とした農薬散布や遺伝子組み換え作物が、私たちの健康に与える悪影響についてもさまざまな場所で議論されています。
食に対する不安が世界中で広がる中、環境負荷が少ない地域循環型モデルを構築し、安心・安全な食を提供するためのチャレンジを続ける事業者たちがいます。持続可能な食の未来のために、少しでも多くの消費者が彼らを応援できる状況をデザインすることはできないのでしょうか。
how:
Connecting Long History Stores With Today's Consumers
老舗の取り組みを、現代の消費者とつなぐ
Akikawa Bokuen, based in Yamaguchi Prefecture, is one of the largest organic farms in Japan. Since Fusataro Akikawa established his ideal farm in Dalian, China, in 1927, they have continuously pursued their goal of producing safe and secure food. Today they provide a one-stop shop for production, processing, and delivery of chicken, eggs, milk, and vegetables. We were tasked to rebrand Akikawa Bokuen, to connect the company's consistent philosophy and initiatives with today’s customers. This branding also aimed at preserving their authentic pastoral image.
What sets the company apart is that it has built a food recycling model that is friendly both to people and the planet. In order to show this, we created a very simple tag line: "Raising, Making, Eating".
山口県を拠点とする秋川牧園は、国内有数の規模を誇るオーガニックファームです。1927年に初代秋川房太郎氏が中国・大連で自らが理想とする農園を興して以来、彼らは鶏肉、卵、牛乳、野菜などの生産、加工、配送をワンストップで行い、安心・安全な食を追求し続けてきました。
この秋川牧園のリブランディングを担うことになった私たちは、彼らの実直さや牧歌的なイメージを保ちながら、創業以来一貫した同社の理念や取り組みを、食の安全を求める現代の消費者とつなげるリブランディングを行いました。
同社の特長は、人にも地球にも優しい食の循環モデルを構築していることです。それをストレートに伝えるために、「そだてる、つくる、たべる」という圧倒的にわかりやすいタグラインをつくりました。
“What goes into your mouth must not be wrong”. These are the words of Mr. Fusataro Akikawa, the founder of Akikawa Bokuen and the company has been true to them since its foundation.
To embody this philosophy in the design of the packaging of processed products, we have made the content information, which is usually placed on the back of the product, appear prominently on the front of the package as the main design element. The design clearly states that no food additives or other "extras" are being used.
The "Boutaro Green" mountains on the lower half of the package and label are made as if they were a blackboard, and the "fill-in-the-blank" expression on the board are a reminder of the company’s commitment. The white background is also designed to be reminiscent of a textbook or reference book, to provide a fun way to learn about selecting safe food products.
「口に入るものは間違ってはいけない」。これは初代房太郎氏の言葉です。創業以来、秋川牧園はこの理念を守り続けてきました。
加工品のパッケージでは、この理念を体現すべく、通常では裏面に小さく入る内容物表記をデザインの主要素としてに前面に大きく示しました。食品添加物をはじめとした「余計なもの」が一切入っていないことを公明正大に表明するデザインです。
また、パッケージやラベルの下部に広がる「房太郎グリーン」の山並みを黒板に見立て、板書による「穴埋め」表現で商品のこだわりを訴求。白地部分においても、教科書や参考書を想起させるようなデザインを展開し、安全な食品を選ぶ知識を楽しく学べる仕掛けを施しました。
In the identity design, a new brand color, "Boutaro Green", was set as a new brand color that recalls the good old farm idealized by the first generation of the Boutaro family. In addition, because the company is committed to creating a regional recycling-oriented agricultural model, we designed a logo with a motif of a mountain range in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The cow speckles, a motif inherited from an existing logo, was made to fit the shape of a map of Yamaguchi and part of Fukuoka Prefecture, where the company's group farms are located. It shows the company's intention to strengthen its ties with the local area and earn the pride of its community.
アイデンティティのデザインにおいては、初代房太郎氏が理想としてきた古き良き農園を想起させる新たなブランドカラー「房太郎グリーン」を設定。さらに、同社が地域循環型の農業モデルづくりを掲げていることから、山口県の山並みをモチーフにした「山」(大地)を「口」に入れているようなイメージのマークを設計しました。既存のロゴマークから継承されたモチーフである牛のまだら模様は、同社のグループ農場が点在する山口県と福岡県の一部の地図の形をしています。ここには、地元とのつながりを強め、地域住民にとって誇れる存在になるという企業の意思が示されています。
For other packaging, except frozen foods, we used the mountain range motif for consistency. Thanks to this, the mountains seem to line up when the products are side by side on the shelves, leaving a strong visual impression on consumers.
Also, when naming the products, we made sure to include a copy of each product's "commitment". Product names such as "Carefully Raised Milk and Yogurt" and "Down-to-earth Eggs" incorporate humor while conveying the brand philosophy.
冷凍食品以外のパッケージでも、山並みを用いた統一感のあるデザイン展開を行いました。商品が並ぶことで山が連なっていくように見えるため、スーパーなどの商品棚に陳列された際、消費者に視覚的なイメージを残すことができます。また、商品のネーミングでは、それぞれの「こだわり」を表したコピーを必ず頭に入れるようにしています。「大切に育てた牛乳・ヨーグルト」「地に足のついたたまご」など、特長を抑えつつユーモアも取り入れた商品名になっています。
On the cardboard box, we drew an illustration of Akikawa Bokuen , connected on all four sides. The drawing goes from the ranch to the dining room table, embodying the tagline "Raising, Making, Eating".
In addition, an infographic was printed on the inner lid to make the process easier to understand. When opening the cardboard box, the philosophy of Akigawa Pastoral Garden can be understood at a glance.
ダンボールには、4面すべてがつながるような秋川牧園の牧場のイラストを描きました。牧場から食卓までを描くことで、タグラインの「そだてる、つくる、たべる」を表現しています。さらに、内フタにはタグラインをよりわかりやすく伝えるためのインフォグラフィックを印刷。ダンボールを開けた瞬間に、秋川牧園の理念がひと目でわかります。
will:
A Japanese Initiative to shape the future of Food.
食の未来をつくる日本発のムーブメントに
The designs we have created are beginning to be reflected in the packaging of our products. The Akikawa Bokuen’s effort to reconnect its reliable food philosophy with today's awared consumers has just begun. I hope that AkigawaBokuen will be recognized both domestically and internationally as a company that represents food safety, and that the movement to realize a sustainable food future will spread from Yamaguchi to the world.
私たちが手がけたデザインは、各商品パッケージなどに順次反映され始めています。安心・安全な食づくりのパイオニアである秋川牧園の魅力や理念を、食の安全を求める現代の消費者とつなぎ直すブランディングは、いままさに始まったばかりです。秋川牧園が食の安全を代表する企業として国内外に認知され、持続可能な食の未来の実現を目指すムーブメントが、山口から世界へと広がっていくことを願っています。
Check out more of NOSIGNER's work on: