Adorno Design x ALVN

Adorno is a digital gallery for the best of collectible design and craft from around the globe. Selected by a network of on-the-ground curators in major design cities, Adorno’s collections provide a unique insight into the world’s diverse creative communities – and celebrate the work of the designers shaping them.





Martin Clausen, Co-Founder & Creative Director, reached out to me looking for new ways to visualize and art direct their products/models.



Here's a selection I've made of compositions I think have a better fit with my vision of a new world.









