Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Hangar4 Basketball Court
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Image may contain: cartoon and poster

We've been called by Hangar4 to create a custom basketball court where they based on, in the suburbs of A Coruña, Spain. Here at Flaco, we have been strongly influenced by basketball since we were little kids. Team play, sacrifice and frustration are all elements that we still carry with us in our daily life here in the studio.

With this project we wanted to emphasize the importance of collaboration and the union with the phrase "Stronger United" in the center of the court. We think that now more than ever, in these crazy times we're living, there is a need for strong solidarity.

Image may contain: book
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: person and man
Image may contain: sign and outdoor
Image may contain: basketball, ball and sports equipment
Image may contain: floor, clothing and person
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: road
Image may contain: person, ball and sport
Image may contain: bicycle
Image may contain: person
Image may contain: basketball, ball and outdoor
Hangar4 Basketball Court
223
957
13
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Marco Oggian A Coruña, Spain
    user's avatar
    Flaco Studio A Coruña, Spain

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Flaco Studio A Coruña, Spain

    Hangar4 Basketball Court

    We've been called by Hangar4 to create a custom basketball court where they based on, in the suburbs of A Coruña, Spain. Here at Flaco, we have b Read More
    223
    957
    13
    Published:

    Creative Fields