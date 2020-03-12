Log In
Wacom Cintiq
Spine
Wild Bard
Multiple Owners
Evgeny Viitman
Barcelona, Spain
- HoBo -
Barcelona, Spain
Petar Vasiljević
Yerevan, Armenia
Featured In
Behance.net
—
12/3/2020
music and sounds by
HOBO
Wild Bard
387
1.3k
10
Published:
November 30th 2020
Multiple Owners
Evgeny Viitman
Barcelona, Spain
- HoBo -
Barcelona, Spain
Petar Vasiljević
Yerevan, Armenia
Evgeny Viitman
Barcelona, Spain
- HoBo -
Barcelona, Spain
Petar Vasiljević
Yerevan, Armenia
Wild Bard
inspired by KievNauchFilm's "Treasure Island", made exclusively for Peter&Sons
387
1.3k
10
Published:
November 30th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Wacom Cintiq
Spine
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Game Design
,
Animation
,
animation
Bard
characters
gambling
game
gameart
gamedev
Sailor
slot
Spine2d
