Trail of Water by Volvic
Yukai Du
Illustration & Animation Project
We collaborated with mineral water brand Volvic to create these illustrated animations for their social media channels, showcasing four chapters in a hiker's diary. All chapters are  based on different locations in Parc Naturel des Volcans d’Auvergne where the water source is. The Trails of Water animations take audience on the journey of every drop of Volvic water – starting from the sky, filtering through the volcanic rocks, being in our hands.


Agency AKQA
Production Making Pictures
Illustration Yukai Du





Design & Illustration





Storyboards




Yukai Du

    Owners

    Yukai Du London, United Kingdom

    Credits

    Eamonn O'Neill London, United Kingdom

    Creative Fields