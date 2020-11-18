Trail of Water by Volvic

Illustration & Animation Project
We collaborated with mineral water brand Volvic to create these illustrated animations for their social media channels, showcasing four chapters in a hiker's diary. All chapters are based on different locations in Parc Naturel des Volcans d’Auvergne where the water source is. The Trails of Water animations take audience on the journey of every drop of Volvic water – starting from the sky, filtering through the volcanic rocks, being in our hands.
Design & Illustration
Storyboards