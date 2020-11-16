Log In
Discover
Live
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Live
Jobs
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Hasselblad X1D II
Profoto B1
Wacom Intuos
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Recent Artwork IX
Flora Borsi
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/16/2020
IX.
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Recent Artwork IX
163
817
9
Published:
November 13th 2020
Flora Borsi
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
Flora Borsi
Budapest, Hungary
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Recent Artwork IX
163
817
9
Published:
November 13th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Lightroom
View Gallery
Download Now
Hasselblad X1D II
Profoto B1
Wacom Intuos
Creative Fields
Photography
,
Digital Art
,
conceptual
contemporary art
female artist
Fine art Portrait
photomanipulation
photoshop
self portraits
self taught
surreal
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help