Wooden Metropolis (Animation + Print)

Wooden Metropolis (Robin Wood)





This was a animation job for nature protection organisation Robin Wood e.V., a cooperation with the agency thjnk Hamburg.

Thanks to a great team, this project won prizes at Spotlight Festival 2020 (Gold, Bronze) and New York Festivals 2020 (Bronze) and finally a Graphite Pencil (Animation/Motion Graphics) 2020.





Robin Wood e.V.

Film Craft Animation





Talent Credits:





thjnk AG:

Armin Jochum - CCO & Board Member

Paul Carrera - ECD / Art Direction

Florian Weber - ECD

Ilker Yilmazalp - Account Manager

Judith Berger - Account Manager





PX Team:

Christian Sturm - CGI/3D-Animation / Postproduction

Steffen Brünner - CEO/Producer