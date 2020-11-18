Log In
Grown Alchemist Skincare - Branding
Amr Elwan
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/18/2020
Client: Grown Alchemist
Services: Logo design, Packaging design, Brand identity
Art direction: Keston Muijs
Thanks for watching.
Grown Alchemist Skincare - Branding
Published:
November 13th 2020
Amr Elwan
Owners
Amr Elwan
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Creative Fields
Branding
Packaging
Art Direction
art direction
beauty
botanics
branding
cosmetics
logo
Packaging
packaging design
skin care
skincare
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
