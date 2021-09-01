Warby Parker

The brief:

The Client wanted the artwork to possess a clean and witty sense of design, be timeless and reflect the brand's essence. The look and feel had to be contemporary with references to literature, art, music, or film. We agreed it would be fun to include some details that nod to the area - Boulder Colorado has lots to consider (nature, land, tourism). The tone was supposed to be intelligent, witty, sincere, playful, and delightful. Elements the Client wanted to see were: books, eyeglasses, people wearing glasses, people reading, people writing.

