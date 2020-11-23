Various Identities 2010–2020 by Plus X





The Past During the past 10 years, we’ve worked on over 100 brand consulting projects across 40 business categories. It was a privilege to have been able to cooperate with many brands on various corporate, personal, and brand identity projects that drove us to challenge ourselves and work towards perfection ceaselessly.

The Present We started creating our own brands with various group affiliates from early this year. We’re fiercely revolutionizing ourselves step by step, moving onto a new path by carefully mapping out and building brand experiences that can enrich both the brand and its users.

The Future We will continue to create multifaceted brand experiences with our own business model that meets consumers on ground-level, in addition to the past ten years of integrated brand consulting expertise we have built ourselves on.





This post was prepared to reflect on the past in anticipation of a new leap forward. We hope you enjoy browsing through the challenges we’ve undertaken with many brands in various sectors for the last 10 years.





© 2020 Plus X Co.







