Modesta Cassinello. Solid Hair Essence

Eng
Modesta Cassinello is Mediterranean cosmetics and is inspired by the ingredients and habits of this culture. Its hair line has been increased with three new products, H05 shampoo and H06 conditioner in solid fomato and HO7 shampoo with sea salt.
H05. Solid shampoo with grapefruit essence.
H06. Solid conditioner with almond oil.
The graphic image is resolved with the use of a reduced black and white palette and a classic serif typography that gives the cosmetic line its own personality and unisex language. In this way, the visual identity is aligned with the purity of its formulations and its botanical essence, represented by the photographic use of the packaging.
H07. Absolute sea salt shampoo.
The H07 shampoo alludes directly to the sea with sea salt as its fundamental ingredient. Using the marbling technique, we create a pattern that changes in each piece of packaging as a graphic synthesis of the sea in movement and its infinite number of forms.
Esp
Modesta Cassinello es cosmética mediterránea y se inspira en los ingredientes y hábitos de esta cultura. Su línea capilar aumenta con tres nuevos productos, champú H05 y acondicionador H06 en fómato sólido y champú con sal marina HO7.
H05. Champú sólido con esencia de pomelo.
H06. Acondicionador sólido con aceite de almendras.
La imagen gráfica se resuelve con el empleo de una paleta reducida a blanco y negro y una tipografía serif clásica que otorgan a la línea cosmética su propia personalidad y un lenguaje unisex. De este modo la identidad visual se alinea a la pureza de sus formulaciones y a su esencia botánica, representada mediante el uso fotográfico en el packaging.
H07. Champú con sal marina.
El champú H07 alude directamente al mar con la sal marina como su ingrediente fundamental. Mediante la técnica del marmoleado, creamos un pattern que cambia en cada pieza de packaging como síntesis gráfica del mar en movimiento y su infinidad de formas.
Photo Cris Beltrán
If you want to see more of our work, please visit placida.es
Follow us on Instagram