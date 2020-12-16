Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Funworks
Play Studio
Voted Ad Age’s Small Agency of 2018, we revamped this Oakland-based advertising agency with a sophisticated logotype and illustrative visual language that captured their unique creative process of bringing together, yep, fun and work.




