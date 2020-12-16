Log In
Funworks
Play Studio
Featured In
Behance.net
12/16/2020
Voted Ad Age’s Small Agency of 2018, we revamped this Oakland-based advertising agency with a sophisticated logotype and illustrative visual language that captured their unique creative process of bringing together, yep, fun and work.
Funworks
82
570
5
Published:
December 2nd 2020
Play Studio
Play Studio
San Francisco, CA, USA
Funworks
82
570
5
Published:
December 2nd 2020
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe InDesign
Adobe After Effects
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Illustration
Business Cards
identity
logo
stationnary
art direction
editorial design
ILLUSTRATION
Logotype
san francisco
typography
