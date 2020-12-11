Log In
The Washington Post Holiday Gift Guide
Holliday season is here!
Made a series illustration for
The Washington Post 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
.
Happy holidays!
Thank you!
You can follow my
instagram
for more update!
Published:
November 10th 2020
Adobe Illustrator
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
books
Christmas
gift
Holiday
selfcare
toy
