NOMAD Warsaw

–

Photoshoot for Wasaw-based concept store that curates orignial ceramics. We were invited to create images for the store launch that will tell the story about the origins of the objects in a playful way.

–

Photographer: Maciek Miloch

Set Designer & Art Director: Natalia Mleczak

Object Curation: Joanna Marcysiak / NOMAD Warsaw

Ceramists: Mari Massot, Haar East, ABS, Bouchra Boudoua,

Sophie Alda, Los Objetos Decorativos​​​​​​​