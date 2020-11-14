Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
AutoStore Router
Multiple Owners
Working once again with the team at AutoStore, Tendril was tasked with capturing the bright, elegant future of order fulfillment made possible today through AutoStore’s Router, an industry breakthrough in cube storage algorithms.
The film focuses on the human perspective and redefining the status quo of the consumer retail experience. The team was challenged with visualizing the unique benefits of the AutoStore Router-powerered system: highlighting the primary selling points of the system, re-familiarizing the audience with the main system modules and visualizing the processes through simple, abstract visual metaphors.

Using bright, engineered surfaces and consoles, we created an intimate and up-close perspective of the brand and user experience. Paired with natural, moving light we curated a tactile and touchable look and feel. Our goal is always to capture people’s hearts and minds, rather than overload them with technical information. This approach is another immediate differentiator for the AutoStore brand.





Image may contain: minimalist
Image may contain: wall, indoor and tableware
Image may contain: home appliance, kitchen appliance and indoor
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, laptop and electronics
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: abstract, minimalist and black and white
Image may contain: indoor, camera and loudspeaker
Image may contain: building and abstract
Image may contain: wall, indoor and minimalist
Image may contain: wall and indoor
Image may contain: indoor, furniture and screenshot
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: abstract, nature and rain
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: wall, indoor and abstract
Image may contain: minimalist
Image may contain: screenshot


Process


Image may contain: fog
Image may contain: screenshot, iPod and black
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: tableware and plate
Image may contain: indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: tableware, indoor and plate
Image may contain: table, indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, electronics and computer
Image may contain: screenshot and indoor
Image may contain: abstract, screenshot and minimalist
Image may contain: screenshot, building and abstract
Image may contain: abstract, black and white and art
Image may contain: furniture and minimalist
Image may contain: screenshot, mobile phone and electronics
Image may contain: outdoor, sky and sign
Image may contain: indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, geometry and minimalist
Image may contain: clock and cartoon
Image may contain: bathroom, wall and sink
Image may contain: indoor, wall and floor
Image may contain: wall, indoor and houseplant
Image may contain: wall, indoor and home appliance
Image may contain: cylinder
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor and desk
Image may contain: screenshot and indoor
Image may contain: indoor, red and cylinder
Image may contain: candle
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, indoor and map
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and indoor
Image may contain: rain, screenshot and indoor


    Owners

    user's avatar
    Tendril * Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    C Y P H E R ∞ Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    Joey Recoskie Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    Samuel Bohn São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Leonardo Bortolussi São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Eric Bernal São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    – SAWDUST – London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Evaldas Cesnavicius Vilnius, Lithuania

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Joey Recoskie Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    C Y P H E R ∞ Toronto, Ontario, Canada

