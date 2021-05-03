Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Everything Light - New Paradigm Conference Slides
Andrea Gendusa
1.Endemic Systems.
When you think to have left from one system, actually you have only entered into another one. The real Solution is creating your own system.
2.Energetic  Stagnation
The energetic stagnation leads to the Suffering of the Soul, crystallized and imprisoned...
3.Suffering of the Soul
Closed inside the rationality, you try to fight, developing only anger and resentment.
4.Observing reality.
Active Observation of one's Reality, this is the beginning to change.
5.Moving Away
It is useless to move away what is unpleasant because moving away, moves away from everything. To Solve is secret.
6.Inside the Vortex
However, one is pure and elevated, the World influences with beliefs and conventions.
7.Energy Attraction
Awareness and Clarity of Intent is the Attraction of the Whole.
8.Finding your Safe Point
Meditating, choosing and finding your Safe Point, this is the first step towards a new Quantum Trail.
9.Limits and Obstacles
When we begin to change, the limits and obstacles posed by the World and by oneself are many. It is essential to find how to overcome them.
10. Achievement of the Goal
Taking care and moving the Energy of your Safe Point, facilitates the achievement of the Goal.
11.Nothing will divert
Once the Safe Point and the first Milestone have been identified, the trajectory is marked, since for 2 points it passes 1 and only 1 straight line. Then, nothing will divert the Quantum Traveler from his Intent anymore.
