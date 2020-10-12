SOLARIS _______

This story echoes sentiments of being displaced by the pandemic. I put my life and career in New York on hold to

assume familial responsibilities in San Francisco. As wildfires ravage my current surroundings, social unrest swells and the pandemic ensues, I feel alienated and trapped inside this sealed space far away from home, while the world outside feels harmful and noxious. My aim with this shoot was to tell a story that would be emblematic of this feeling.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​