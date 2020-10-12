SOLARIS _______
CAPTURE ONE PRO
For the release of their latest software, Capture One Pro asked me to shoot a campaign around the color Red, specifically tying it to my physical and creative limitations posed by the pandemic.
Shot for Capture One Pro 21
Inspired by Stanislaw Lem’s novel Solaris, this photo series is about a woman trapped on a space ship orbiting a mysterious planet. This planet has a strange effect on those who come near it, causing them to see perfect simulacra of themselves and loved ones from their past. It is unclear if these figures are real or in her mind, but her solitude of countless years of being in outer space is deeply felt. Stripped of belonging, there is only longing.
This story echoes sentiments of being displaced by the pandemic. I put my life and career in New York on hold to assume familial responsibilities in San Francisco. As wildfires ravage my current surroundings, social unrest swells and the pandemic ensues, I feel alienated and trapped inside this sealed space far away from home, while the world outside feels harmful and noxious. My aim with this shoot was to tell a story that would be emblematic of this feeling.
The color red represents the rawness of that yearning. Sometimes it’s an ember stinging from one point within, and other times I’m enveloped by its warm fleshy walls. Red is heat that stands strong even when the air is cold. It is the feeling in your heart that someone you love is nearby, even though in real life they are far away. Red is sometimes unbearable. If Blue is protection, Red is strength.
Stripped of past pillars once providing belonging and protection, I am naked and groundless. New and old versions of me stand in stalemate, at odds with how to make sense of an uncertain future. How do we embrace the new normal, hold steady in a time of unease and unclasp from old freedoms?
PHOTOGRAPHER + SET DESIGN Michelle Watt
FASHION STYLIST Marisa Ellison
MAKEUP + HAIR ARTIST Jason Alex Yapching
MODEL Madison G @ Stars Management
CREATIVE DIRECTOR Sanne-Mai Hunsbal
ART PRODUCER Charlotte MacKay
GRAPHIC DESIGNER Zarina Felicia Linddahl
COPYWRITER Lena Rutkowski