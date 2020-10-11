Fondeadora Web









Fondeadora is a digital financial platform in Mexico City that seeks to change traditional banking and improve the lives of thousands of people.

After creating its branding a year ago, Fondeadora once again trusted us to design its new website, as a way to unite two brands that share the same ideology and promote new thinking.





For the art direction of the photographs we preserved the original concept of breaking with traditional banking. We used Roman columns and rubble to represent the classic and old structures that no longer function to new generations. At the same time, the idea of covering or crossing out was preserved, but through a much more elegant aesthetic, staying away from conventional fintechs and searching for beauty within destruction.





Fondeadora, la tarjeta sin todo lo cruel de los bancos.



Photography: Futura

Collaboration with: @Fedekanno