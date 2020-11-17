Ribatejo, Viva a festa Travel guides 2018 – 2019
In this project we were challenged to design the tourist guides for the Ribatejo region.
The construction of the visual identity of Ribatejo was an opportunity to grow the region's recognition.
The brand sets itself apart by evoking the Portuguese heritage of tourism communication, such as the work of Sebastião Rodrigues. This way Ribatejo reveals an “unforgettable journey” through the different flavors, visions and experiences of this unique territory, while also strengthening its sense of the future.
Lezíria (from the Arabic al-jazira, «the island») designates a very fertile agricultural area, located in the
Ribatejo region, in Portugal.
Lezíria is a fertile land. Not only from the point of view of agriculture, but in all aspects that characterize
the region. It is fertile in hospitality, history, traditions and experiences. Lezíria is as fertile as the imagination
of those who visit it.
The Campino
The traditional cattle herdsman, or campino, is a hugely symbolic figure in the Ribatejo. Sitting tall and proud in the saddle, he is as much the talismanic guardian of the rural traditions as he is the custodian of the cattle and the majestic bulls. The campino wears the distinctive floppy hat: barrete (green and red in colour, elongated and flopping over to the back of the head and topped with a tassel). The hat is very much a symbol of the region and part of the Ribatejo identity.
client
Turismo do Alentejo e Ribatejo – ERT
year
2018 – 2019
credits
André Covas, André Duarte, Carolina Lapa, Emídio Cardeira, Gina Ferreira,
Joana Borges, João Conde, Luis Borges, Miguel Palmeiro, Neuza Fonte, Renata Pereira
photos
Raio Verde
united by
2019 © united by