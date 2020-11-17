Ribatejo, Viva a festa









In this project we were challenged to design the tourist guides for the Ribatejo region.

The construction of the visual identity of Ribatejo was an opportunity to grow the region's recognition.

The brand sets itself apart by evoking the Portuguese heritage of tourism communication, such as the work of Sebastião Rodrigues. This way Ribatejo reveals an “unforgettable journey” through the different flavors, visions and experiences of this unique territory, while also strengthening its sense of the future.







