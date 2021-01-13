Regional.

Sudtipos is really proud to announce the release of

, a solid workhorse type family of 27 styles inspired by the Old Style Bold models from the late XIX century by different type foundries. The unique diagonal in the "R" has been the key that inspired us to create many of the several alternates included in the set.

From a delicate and expressive thin condensed to an exaggerated expanded black,

merges the past with the present, making it useful for a wide range of designs. We have imagined

to be used in magazines, packaging labels and posters.

The addition of a complementary one-file variable format is included when you license the complete set.

​​​​​​​