Amazon: Please Vote
Allan Peters
Amazon wanted to encourage you to vote in the 2020 election and we had the pleasure to help them tell that story. Whether blue or red, the message is about uniting and celebrating the voting process.

Amazon Design Director: Brian Loehr

Allan Peters

