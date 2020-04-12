Log In
Amazon: Please Vote
Allan Peters
Amazon wanted to encourage you to vote in the 2020 election and we had the pleasure to help them tell that story. Whether blue or red, the message is about uniting and celebrating the voting process.
Amazon Design Director: Brian Loehr
Amazon: Please Vote
November 5th 2020
Allan Peters
Allan Peters
Minneapolis, MN, USA
Amazon: Please Vote
November 5th 2020
Graphic Design
Illustration
Advertising
Advertising
Amazon
brand
brand identity
branding
design
Election
ILLUSTRATION
logo
voting
© All Rights Reserved
