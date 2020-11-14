Identità oltre il tempo
Silvia Palmi, Cecilia Rabeschi
EN
"Identità oltre il tempo" is a photographic, editorial and exhibition project, born from the desire to tell the story of the city of Matera starting from the voices of its inhabitants and those who over time have contributed to outline its profile. Starting from the figure of the flâneur, the approach has provided a gradual physical approach to the territory, requiring a prudent and respectful look at each story handed down and each person encountered in the specific complexity of the context.
The city is therefore not treated as an object in its own right but as the sum of several individual images that emerge from the interviews collected. The micro-stories, intertwining and finding points of contact, outline a network of signs, rewritable and potentially infinite.
The photographic series follows a path established by the stories of each person, also through the use of archival material, which implements the process of visual rewriting of the city, making it possible to reconsider the aspect of memory, as an essential tool for a more real and deeper understanding of the present.
The pages of the book, being bound in a ring binder, have the characteristic of being able to live also individually, in an exhibition declination. In the latter, all the groups of materials gathered together welcome the observer in a labyrinthine structure, where the images take the form of a path and where the complex structure of connections becomes physically evident, presenting itself as organic architecture.
IT
"Identità oltre il tempo" è un progetto fotografico, editoriale ed espositivo, che nasce dal desiderio di raccontare la città di Matera partendo dalle voci dei suoi abitanti e di coloro che nel tempo hanno contribuito a delinearne il profilo. Partendo dalla figura del flâneur, l’approccio ha previsto un graduale avvicinamento fisico al territorio, richiedendo uno sguardo prudente e rispettoso verso ogni storia tramandata e ogni persona incontrata nella specifica complessità del contesto.
La città non viene trattata dunque come un oggetto a sé stante bensì come somma di più immagini individuali, che emergono dalle interviste raccolte. Le microstorie, intrecciandosi e trovando punti di contatto, delineano una rete di segni, riscrivibile e potenzialmente infinita.
La serie fotografica segue un percorso stabilito dai racconti di ogni persona, anche tramite l’impiego di materiale d’archivio, che va ad implementare il processo di riscrittura visiva della città, permettendo di riconsiderare l’aspetto della memoria, quale strumento essenziale per una più reale e profonda comprensione del presente.
Le pagine del libro, essendo rilegate in un raccoglitore cartonato ad anelli, hanno la caratteristica di poter vivere anche singolarmente, in una declinazione espositiva. In quest’ultima tutti i gruppi di materiali riuniti, accolgono l’osservatore in una struttura labirintica, dove le immagini assumono la forma di un percorso e dove la complessa struttura di connessionI diventa fisicamente evidente, presentandosi essa stessa come architettura organica.
Thesis project
Silvia Palmi
Cecilia Rabeschi
Graphic design
Riccardo Savioli
Supervision
Armin Linke
Giovanna Silva
ISIA Urbino
MA Photography