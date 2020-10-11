Log In
TED-Ed - What if there were 1 trillion more trees?
Multiple Owners
Lobster Studio
Sofia, Bulgaria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Fausto Montanari
Genoa, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Nikolay Ivanov
Sofia, Bulgaria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Teodor Hristov
Sofia, Bulgaria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Andreas Maris
Bulgaria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
11/10/2020
TED-Ed - What if there were 1 trillion more trees?
147
439
3
Published:
November 9th 2020
TED-Ed - What if there were 1 trillion more trees?
147
439
3
Published:
November 9th 2020
Tools
Adobe After Effects
Adobe Photoshop
TVPaint
TV Paint
Wacom Cintiq
Apple IPad Pro
Creative Fields
Animation
,
Art Direction
,
Creative Direction
,
animation
educational
environment
lobster studio
lobstertv
TED-Ed
explainer video
science
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
