RAYO ⚡️ A expanded visual arts festival identity
Multiple Owners
For the second consecutive year Cineteca Madrid commissioned us to develop the graphic campaign for 'RAYO. A Expanded Visual Arts Festival' committed to expanding the limits of the screen and connecting various disciplines, fostering collaborations between visual, scenic and sound artists to produce brand new projects.

Thinking about these multidisciplinary intersections we explored optical illusions inspired by the op-art of Bridget Riley and Victor Vasarely and the typographic games of Robert Brownjohn, creating a visual narrative through interference patterns where motion and multiple formats play an important role in making the identity memorable but at the same time, opened to different visual perceptions.




Thanks for watching and see you at RAYO 2021!


Creative Concept & Design: Rebeka Arce
Animation: Nacho Velasco
Produced by: Cineteca Madrid
Photography: Rebeka Arce and Estudio Perplejo




Published:
    Rebeka Arce Madrid, Spain
    Nacho Velasco Spain

    Nacho Velasco Spain

