Amuleto Portal

Un Barco
Extractos de plantas medicinales

Los macerados medicinales de plantas son soluciones hidroalcohólicas que contienen los principios activos y curadores de las plantas. Esta linea está formada por una selección de 12 plantas que actúan sobre distintos sistemas del cuerpo. Cada color identifica a un sistema distinto. El color rojo identifica al sistema circulatorio, el color azul al sistema nervioso y el color naranja al sistema digestivo.
Desde el diseño del packaging se buscó tomar la estética de un medicamento habitual y vincularlo con el mundo de las plantas haciendo mucho foco en lo medicinal.
Todo el proyecto fue impreso en serigrafía a 1 tinta.


Portal Amulet
Medicinal plant extracts

Medicinal plant macerates are hydroalcoholic solutions that contain the active and healing principles of plants. This line is made up of a selection of 12 plants that act on different body systems. Each color identifies a different system. Red color identifies the circulatory system, blue color identifies the nervous system and orange color identifies digestive system.From the design of the packaging, we took the aesthetics of a common medicine and link it with the world of plants, making a lot of focus on the medicinal.The entire project was printed in 1 ink silkscreen.




