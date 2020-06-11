Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
AMERICAN BAR
(Branding - NY)

American Bar, in New York's West Village, is an homage to the the United States' culinary classics, elevated through careful sourcing of the highest quality ingredients, bringing with it a merge of vibrant experiences to the neighbourhood.
We developed the branding for this project around Stephen Tennant's book Serious Pleasures, as it mirrors the restaurant's intention of creating a sense of timeless comfort and familiarity surrounded by a beautiful setting and classic food of the greatest quality. Our concept for the brand reflects just this; a sophisticated reference of days gone by and the slower ways they brought with them, sitting down, enjoying and celebrating.
The book, portraying an exhibition of Tennant's works from 1955 at Iolas Gallery, was a strong reference for the logo's typographic construction. For the supporting typefaces, we combined traditional and modern typefaces such as Bodoni, Aperçu and Garamond.
The icon, an English whippet, was later added as a dash of cheeky sophistication, referencing London's traditional members clubs.
We collaborated with British illustrator Luke Edward Hall, inviting him to help channel the concept from Serious Pleasures into the space and together we developed a series of characters and situations of celebration and joy that convey the brand 's essence, a reinterpretation of Archibald John Motley, Jr.'s painting, Gettin' Religion.
He then envisaged all the illustrations for the restaurant's collaterals –menus and postcards– as well as applying them to the interior design of the restaurant.
Photos by Adrianna Glaviano

https://savvy-studio.net/en/projects/americanbar
SAVVY STUDIO

