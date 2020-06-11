Log In
Cats and Dogs V
Lola Dupre
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/6/2020
Cats and Dogs V
Continued explorations of
canine and feline portraiture
Part I on Behance
Part II on Behance
Part III on Behance
Part IV on Behance
Lyra, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
Tater
, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
Hardy
, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Eddie
, 8.2 x11.6 inches
George The Sausage
, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Ayla
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Lapsha
, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Elfi
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Dobby,
8.2 x 11.6 inches
