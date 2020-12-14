WINDING ROADS THROUGHOUT THE SEASONS



Remember my post from 6 months ago, 'Winding Wintery Roads'? That was during the first complete Corona lockdown here in Germany. I went out there to shoot this wonderful, winding road, that was completely deserted at that time, with the last snow of the season.





Winding, difficult roads, as a metaphor to our Corona affected time...those roads often lead to beautiful destinations!





Now, 6 months later, we're back in what they call a "lockdown light". Roads are not as empty as during the first lockdown, but still as beautiful and...with totally different colors this time!





Enjoy and stay safe everyone!



