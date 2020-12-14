Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
WINDING ROADS
RASMUS KAESSMANN
‘Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.‘
WINDING ROADS THROUGHOUT THE SEASONS

Remember my post from 6 months ago, 'Winding Wintery Roads'? That was during the first complete Corona lockdown here in Germany. I went out there to shoot this wonderful, winding road, that was completely deserted at that time, with the last snow of the season. 

Winding, difficult roads, as a metaphor to our Corona affected time...those roads often lead to beautiful destinations! 

Now, 6 months later, we're back in what they call a "lockdown light". Roads are not as empty as during the first lockdown, but still as beautiful and...with totally different colors this time! 

Enjoy and stay safe everyone!

Thanks for watching!
Published:
RASMUS KAESSMANN

