Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Visa Card - Swiss Solidarity
Multiple Owners
Behance.net


With the Glückskette / Swiss Solidarity Visa Card, donations become the easiest thing in
the world: With every single purchase you donate to exactly those people who need your donation most and show your solidarity with people in need.


Kiosk
Couple taking a walk - Illustration
Couple buying ice cream - illustration, drawing.
Magazine cover art works drawing
News Magazine Cover Artwork Illustration
News Paper Cover Animation - Bandage
Magazine cover illustration - refugees on boat
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Credit Card Swipe Animation
Visa Card Detail
Piggy bank animation illustration cartoon
Piggy bank animation, illustration, cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration, ice cream
Couple character design sketch
Woman character design illustration
Character design illustration
Couple Illustration
Couple taking a walk - animation


Credits:
Animation, Illustration & Art Direction: Musclebeaver
Agency, Production: Rosarot CH
Client: Glückskette / Swiss Solidarity, BonusCard AG
Year: 2019


Visa Card - Swiss Solidarity
174
784
12
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Tobias Knipf Munich, Germany
    user's avatar
    Andreas Kronbeck Munich, Germany

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    MUSCLEBEAVER Munich, Germany

    Visa Card - Swiss Solidarity

    With the Glückskette / Swiss Solidarity Visa Card, donations become the easiest thing in the world: With every single purchase you donate to exac Read More
    174
    784
    12
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives