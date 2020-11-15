Visa Card - Swiss Solidarity

With the Glückskette / Swiss Solidarity Visa Card, donations become the easiest thing in
the world: With every single purchase you donate to exactly those people who need your donation most and show your solidarity with people in need.
Credits:
Animation, Illustration & Art Direction: Musclebeaver
Agency, Production: Rosarot CH
Client: Glückskette / Swiss Solidarity, BonusCard AG
Year: 2019
