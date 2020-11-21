Espaces temps —
Visual identity rebrand of Espaces temps, a non-profit social enterprise that work with municipalities, universities, cultural venues, and other organizations to help them imagine and implement innovative projects. They're chiefly financed by this kind of consulting work, from which they draw a surplus that enables them in turn to finance autonomous initiatives bearing a social impact.
Creative Direction, design & set design : Olivier Charland
Photography : Samuel Pasquier
Conceptual photos —
Along side the identity, they needed a set of visuals that would represent the core concepts that they use daily to express the ideas they mostly use in their documents.
We produced 20 photos that portray those, while leaving room for interpretation with a whimsical touch.