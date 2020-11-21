Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Espaces temps
Olivier Charland
Behance.net


Espaces temps

Visual identity rebrand of Espaces temps, a non-profit social enterprise that work with municipalities, universities, cultural venues, and other organizations to help them imagine and implement innovative projects. They're chiefly financed by this kind of consulting work, from which they draw a surplus that enables them in turn to finance autonomous initiatives bearing a social impact.​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​
Creative Direction, design & set design : Olivier Charland
Photography : Samuel Pasquier





Conceptual photos 

Along side the identity, they needed a set of visuals that would represent the core concepts that they use daily to express the ideas they mostly use in their documents.

We produced 20 photos that portray those, while leaving room for interpretation with a whimsical touch.






Merci!


Espaces temps
199
832
14
Published:
user's avatar
Olivier Charland

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Olivier Charland Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Espaces temps

    199
    832
    14
    Published:

    Creative Fields