About the design process & concept: Related by Objects are 5 women who came together to design and handcraft fair and sustainably produced jewellery with a very unique style. Its uniqueness relies upon 5 creative heads coming together to join their forces, to create pieces of different materials, styles and colors, which come together in a wonderful harmony. Our challenge was to visualize these 5 different spirits in one logo by still communicating them as a whole. We came up with this abstract shaped logo. The individual shapes are inspired by the different collections and come together in an architectural structure, where each element gives support and stability to the ones surrounding it. The logo thereby works as a metaphor for the amazing teamwork these 5 ladies pull off.





Credits:

Our part: art and creative direction, logo, graphics, color scheme, typography & layout system, stationery,

b usiness cards, social media and packaging. Our intern and assistant during that project was: Noa Cappellini





Photo shooting "Pearly Case":





Photographer: konfettiundliebe.de

Props: lovedbefore.de

Model 1: @ikkisticky / Model 2: @lukas.milkereit

Photo shooting "Better Together "

Set design and photography by Mia and Anna from related by objects

"Bonding" Header by Anna from related by objects

"Connect" Artworks by Anna from related by objects

Logo Animation by Anna from related by objects ​​​​​​​

