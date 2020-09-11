“Minimal Verlag” is a publishing house that brings out books about Minimalism.

The project resulted in a logo, stationery, and the redesign of the books "To Have or To Be?" by Erich Fromm, and "Everything That Remains" by the American duo "The Minimalists".

Out of the silhouettes of an open book and spines, the logo for “Minimal Verlag” was created.

On the book cover, symbols indicate the core message of the books. Just like the logo on the stationery, the symbols are blind embossed which gives them a clean and sensual look.

To achieve clarity, both the appearance and the books were set in the same font. The humanist character of the DTL Documenta, a lot of white s pace, and the reduced symbols visually support the philosophy of Minimalism.



