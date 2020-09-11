EN
“Minimal Verlag” is a publishing house that brings out books about Minimalism.
The project resulted in a logo, stationery, and the redesign of the books "To Have or To Be?" by Erich Fromm, and "Everything That Remains" by the American duo "The Minimalists".
Out of the silhouettes of an open book and spines, the logo for “Minimal Verlag” was created.
On the book cover, symbols indicate the core message of the books. Just like the logo on the stationery, the symbols are blind embossed which gives them a clean and sensual look.
To achieve clarity, both the appearance and the books were set in the same font. The humanist character of the DTL Documenta, a lot of white space, and the reduced symbols visually support the philosophy of Minimalism.
DE
Der “Minimal Verlag” gibt Werke über das Thema Minimalismus heraus.
Neben dem Erscheinungsbild für den Verlag wurden zwei exemplarische Bücher neu gestaltet: “Haben oder Sein” von Erich Fromm, sowie “Everything That Remains” des amerikanischen Duos “The Minimalists”.
Aus den Silhouetten eines aufgeschlagenen Buches und Buchrücken entstand das Logo für den “Minimal Verlag”. Auf den Buchcovern weisen Symbole auf die Kernaussage der Bücher hin. Genau wie das Logo wurden auch die Symbole blind geprägt, was ihnen ein klares und sinnliches Aussehen verleiht.
Um eine Klarheit zu erlangen, wurden sowohl das Erscheinungsbild als auch die Bücher in der gleichen Schrift gesetzt. Der humanistische Schriftcharakter der DTL Documenta, viel Weißraum sowie die reduzierten Symbole unterstützen visuell die Philosophie des Minimalismus.