Minimal Verlag
Alessia Oertel
Book Cover of "Everything that Remains" and "To Have or To Be?"
“Minimal Verlag” is a publishing house that brings out books about Minimalism.
The project resulted in a logo, stationery, and the redesign of the books "To Have or To Be?" by Erich Fromm, and "Everything That Remains" by the American duo "The Minimalists".
Out of the silhouettes of an open book and spines, the logo for “Minimal Verlag” was created.
On the book cover, symbols indicate the core message of the books. Just like the logo on the stationery, the symbols are blind embossed which gives them a clean and sensual look. 
To achieve clarity, both the appearance and the books were set in the same font. The humanist character of the DTL Documenta, a lot of white space, and the reduced symbols visually support the philosophy of Minimalism.

Der “Minimal Verlag” gibt Werke über das Thema Minimalismus heraus. 
Neben dem Erscheinungsbild für den Verlag wurden zwei exemplarische Bücher neu gestaltet: “Haben oder Sein” von Erich Fromm, sowie “Everything That Remains” des amerikanischen Duos “The Minimalists”.
Aus den Silhouetten eines aufgeschlagenen Buches und Buchrücken entstand das Logo für den “Minimal Verlag”. Auf den Buchcovern weisen Symbole auf die Kernaussage der Bücher hin. Genau wie das Logo wurden auch die Symbole blind geprägt, was ihnen ein klares und sinnliches Aussehen verleiht.

Um eine Klarheit zu erlangen, wurden sowohl das Erscheinungsbild als auch die Bücher in der gleichen Schrift gesetzt. Der humanistische Schriftcharakter der DTL Documenta, viel Weißraum sowie die reduzierten Symbole unterstützen visuell die Philosophie des Minimalismus.
Book Cover of "Everything that Remains" by The Minimalists.
Flipping through pages of the book "Everything that Remains"
Detail of the book binding and the coloured edges
Open page of the book "To Have or to Be?"
Detail of the Typography
Open page of the book "Everything That Remains"
Index of the book "To Have or to Be?"
Detail of the Index of "To Have or To Be?"
Stationery for "Minimal Verlag"
Blind embossed logo for "Minimal Verlag"
Business Cards for "Minimal Verlag"
Title of the book "To Have or to Be?"
Minimal Verlag
Alessia Oertel

