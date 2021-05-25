reMarkable 2 packaging





reMarkable Goods In close collaboration with the design team at, Norwegian packaging studiohas designed a range of packaging for reMarkable 2.





The recently launched device is the world’s thinnest tablet — it's only 4.7mm thick, and aims to replace your notes and printed documents with a digital notebook that feels like paper. The device is designed to be free from distractions and does not feature notifications, social media or email.





To clearly communicate the product, its packaging is used as a canvas to emboss product silhouette at 1:1 scale for a tangible and tactile experience. All packages are recyclable worldwide as paper and features a custom-molded pulp as a device tray. Instead of industry-standard plastic film, the paper tablet comes wrapped in a bespoke, die-cut translucent paper.





The new packaging is half the size of the previous version, which not only reduces both material use and production cost — but also doubles shipping density. The packaging follows a modular sizing system to further support shipping as little air as possible.



