Bread Factory Signage
Luminous Design Group
Branding___ 2020
Bread Factory ©

Advanced wayfinding

Following the direction of our rebranding for Bread Factory, we designed the environmental graphics and the wayfinding signs for the brand’s next generation store in Maroussi, Athens. Working closely with the project’s architectural team, we focused on the accentuation of the points of interest that can be found on the store’s interior. For that reason, we created text messages and illustrations that are visually and practically materializing the distinctiveness of the space, as well as facilitating the constant flow of movement inside of it.

Athens _______ Greece

