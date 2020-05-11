Bread Factory Signage

Branding___ 2020

Bread Factory ©





Advanced wayfinding





Following the direction of our rebranding for Bread Factory, we designed the environmental graphics and the wayfinding signs for the brand’s next generation store in Maroussi, Athens. Working closely with the project’s architectural team, we focused on the accentuation of the points of interest that can be found on the store’s interior. For that reason, we created text messages and illustrations that are visually and practically materializing the distinctiveness of the space, as well as facilitating the constant flow of movement inside of it.





Athens _______ Greece



