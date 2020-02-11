Log In
Adobe Lightroom Classic
Nikon D850
Tools
Ruins 13 / abandoned / Abandoned house
Bo wen HUANG
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/2/2020
晨光悄悄的來到屋內
塵封的時光緩緩的流逝
Ruins 13 / abandoned / Abandoned house
64
329
8
Published:
November 2nd 2020
Bo wen HUANG
Owners
Bo wen HUANG
Taipei City, Taiwan Region
Ruins 13 / abandoned / Abandoned house
64
329
8
Published:
November 2nd 2020
Tools
Adobe Lightroom Classic
Nikon D850
Creative Fields
Retouching
Photography
ruins
taiwan
urbex
廢墟
棄景
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
