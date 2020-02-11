Log In
Discover
Live
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Live
Jobs
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow All
Unfollow All
Follow
Following
Tools
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Unfollow All
SAVE THE FOREST
Multiple Owners
LG beauty
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
EUNJI_D LEE
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/2/2020
Add to Moodboard
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
SAVE THE FOREST
33
183
0
Published:
November 2nd 2020
Multiple Owners
LG beauty
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
EUNJI_D LEE
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Owners
LG beauty
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
EUNJI_D LEE
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Project Made For
LG_beauty
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
SAVE THE FOREST
33
183
0
Published:
November 2nd 2020
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Creative Fields
Packaging
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
animal
branding
campaign
design
eco-friendly
environment
forest
ILLUSTRATION
Packaging
print
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help