Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Fashion Illustration Vol.20
SEUNGWON HONG
Behance.net
The Sartorial Painting Collection​ Vol.20
No. 191 - No. 200
Seungwon Hong just wanted to paint a fashion illustration of people on the social media who looked great.
His now famous instagram account @maestrohsw was an attempt to showcase the wonderful and varied sartorial tastes of real people - not only those of the fashion industry. 

 The project is a beautiful anthology of Seungwon's favourite artworks.They include illustrations of well-known fashion figures as well as those shots of the anonymous passerby whose imagination and taste delight the viewer. ​​​​​​​
Sartorial Painting No.191 Enrio Moricone
Sartorial Painting No.192 Nick Wooster  
Sartorial Painting No.193 #LapoElkann  
Sartorial Painting No.194 Massimo Cabbia @massimocabbia
Sartorial Painting No.195-196 #LapoElkann & @micviggiano   
Sartorial Painting No.197 Domenico Gianfrate @domenicogianfrate
Sartorial Painting No.198 Tom Chamberlin @tfchamberlin
Sartorial Painting No.199 Yoshimasa Hoshiba @yoshimasa_hoshiba
Sartorial Painting No.200 @isaacestevez
Fashion Illustration Vol.20
90
432
13
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    SEUNGWON HONG Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Fashion Illustration Vol.20

    90
    432
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives