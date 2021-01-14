Fashion Illustration Vol.20

The Sartorial Painting Collection Vol.20
No. 191 - No. 200
Seungwon Hong just wanted to paint a fashion illustration of people on the social media who looked great.
His now famous instagram account @maestrohsw was an attempt to showcase the wonderful and varied sartorial tastes of real people - not only those of the fashion industry.
The project is a beautiful anthology of Seungwon's favourite artworks.They include illustrations of well-known fashion figures as well as those shots of the anonymous passerby whose imagination and taste delight the viewer.
Sartorial Painting No.191 Enrio Moricone
Sartorial Painting No.192 Nick Wooster
Sartorial Painting No.193 #LapoElkann
Sartorial Painting No.194 Massimo Cabbia @massimocabbia
Sartorial Painting No.195-196 #LapoElkann & @micviggiano
Sartorial Painting No.197 Domenico Gianfrate @domenicogianfrate
Sartorial Painting No.198 Tom Chamberlin @tfchamberlin
Sartorial Painting No.199 Yoshimasa Hoshiba @yoshimasa_hoshiba
Sartorial Painting No.200 @isaacestevez
