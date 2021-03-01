Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Stream of Consciousness (Ink Art) Vol. 2
Boris Pelcer
Disconnect From The Unconscious. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Reflection In Time. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Within & Without. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Love In The Time Of Corona. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Glimmer Of Hope. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Blessings Of The Vessel. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Space Cadet. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Boris Pelcer

    Boris Pelcer Portland, OR, USA

