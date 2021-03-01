Log In
Tools
Micron Pen
Ink
Copic Multiliner
Rotring Pen
Tools
Stream of Consciousness (Ink Art) Vol. 2
Boris Pelcer
Follow
Following
Unfollow
1/3/2021
Disconnect From The Unconscious. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Reflection In Time. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Within & Without. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Love In The Time Of Corona. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Glimmer Of Hope. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Blessings Of The Vessel. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Space Cadet. Ink & Acrylic on Paper. 5 x 6.25 in.
Stream of Consciousness (Ink Art) Vol. 2
15
121
2
Published:
January 1st 2021
Boris Pelcer
Owners
Boris Pelcer
Portland, OR, USA
Stream of Consciousness (Ink Art) Vol. 2
15
121
2
Published:
January 1st 2021
Tools
Micron Pen
Ink
Copic Multiliner
Rotring Pen
Creative Fields
Illustration
Fine Arts
Drawing
borispelcer
elsewhere
ethereal
reflections
Stream of Consciousness
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Report
