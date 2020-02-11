Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Design Engineering handbook
ranganath krishnamani
Key Concept 

I recently had the honour of working with invision to produce a series of illustrations for the latest DesignBetter.co. This book covers the subject of Design Engineering  – intersection of two seemingly disparate disciplines.The intersection of creative and technical thinking, speaking two languages, well rounded skills, bridging the gap. 

The idea is to use the string game (cat’s cradle) as the central metaphor to show the constant collaboration between the Design and engineering teams.  The strings act as the bridge between the two disciples. The game is played by two or more people passing a loop of strings back and forth constantly, to create interesting models. The idea was to communicate discussions, prototypes and rapid experimentation to drive decisions.




Created by the team at Invision - Design better.co

Credits ​​​​​​​
Creative Direction: Aaron Stump,
Conceptualised by: Rob Goodman, Aaron Walter
 Illustration: Ranganath Krishnamani

Published:
ranganath krishnamani

    ranganath krishnamani Bangalore, India

    Published:

