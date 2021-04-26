Stream and Pond-YA book illustrations

I am sharing here the illustrations I did for a book, recently published by New Century Publishing House. It's my first time doing a project completely in black and white. The tools, ink and water, simple and fun, are just like kids living their life. The essays I worked on, coincidently, are more or less related to water. That explained the title. You might find the character's residence above river, or they do laundry in stream, dye the cloth in pond, dream of sea , dragon, or fish at night... I was born in a city dotted with rivers and lakes. Water, an aesthetic symbol, not only works here as a media to paint, but also connects me with the humid, dreamy sense of these essays. I would also recommend Water and Dream by Gaston Bachelard, I am currently reading, if you are interested :-)