Possible is an event and live performance design consultancy that specializes in content creation for the some of the world’s biggest brands and personalities. Their industry agnostic approach has seen them work with a broad spectrum of voices, from Paul McCartney and Childish Gambino, all the way to the Super Bowl and the Democratic National Convention. Forth + Back assisted in adapting the studio’s technical rigor and high-level sophistication into a new brand presence that could visually communicate on the same level as their first-class clientele.



