Boos Season Greetings - Rocking
Luminous Design Group
Print Project___  2020
Boos ©

Boos SA  is a company promoting innovative tech solutions for the Banking and Retail Industry, and for which we designed their 2020 Christmas greeting cards. The design was based in the idea of their harmonious integration into every office environment.  So, we created a set of custom-made self-standing cards that possess the ability of pendulousness and can also act as anti-stress desk toys.​​​​​​​ The wishes for a creative and prosperous year at work obtain a truer meaning, as the cards can easily remain on the workplace all year long.


Athens _______ Greece


