AFTRS has produced more Academy award winners than most other film schools in the world. But the forces reshaping the screen, broadcast and entertainment industries are, at the same time, both liberating and unforgiving — challenging how modern storytellers create and connect with audiences.





Following a wholesale strategic transformation, M35 was engaged to help redefine the AFTRS brand in its entirety.





After a deep, consultative 9-month process engaging all levels of the organisation, the resulting brand is built on a motion-first identity system — the timeline — communicating the fundamentals of contemporary storytelling and marking the School’s place in history. Applied across all channels and forms, the system drives recognition and impact, even when the mark isn’t present.