Pierre the Maze Detective 3

Pierre The Maze Detective
The Curious Case of the Castle in the Sky
<迷宫大侦探皮埃尔>天空城堡里的奇妙事件
By Hiro Kamigaki and IC4DESIGN
Pierre is a Maze picture book series always contain the unexpected Maze.
It was firstly published in 2015, and the sequel was continued in 2017.
Today, we are gonna introduce the 3rd volume of Pierre the Maze Detective: The Curious Case of the Castle in the Sky.
迷宫大侦探皮埃尔总是包含着让人意想不到的迷宫 最初在2015年出版，而它的续集在2017年再次上演 今天，我们将介绍迷宫大侦探皮埃尔的第三部：天空城堡里的奇妙事件
In this picture book series, the audience is challenged to find a path to get out of the maze to help Pierre and Carmen finding their opponent in the Canal City, to find the Maze Egg!
This is the full view of the Canal City, and you can explore the story happening here page by page.
在这个系列里，读者将在书里挑战各种各样的迷宫，帮助皮埃尔和卡门在水城里追逐他们的对手，找到迷宫蛋！
这是水之城的全貌，你可以一页一页地探索在这里发生的故事
This is Pierre and Carmen! And they are gonna chase the Iron-Masked Duo in the Canal City! At the same time, there are troubles coming from World Maze Disorder…
After entering the Canal City, you will see the exquisite Maze like this.
他们就是皮埃尔和卡门！他们将在水之城里追逐铁面二人组，同时，也有世界迷宫人来设置不同的障碍
在进入水之城之后，你会看到这个精美的迷宫
How to play?
You will find Pierre and Carmen at each page’s start,
after following the maze, you will see the Iron-Masked Duo escaping to the Goal,
And then turn to the next page! The rule is easy!
如何玩？ 你可以在每一页的起点找到皮埃尔和卡门，然后在终点，你就会看到铁面二人正逃往终点，紧接着，翻到下一页继续追逐他们！
Of course walking out of the maze is the main task, but there are always more challenges waiting if you would like to explore the Maze world.
Look at the bottom right of the book!
Except the main story line, there are numberless small tasks and hidden treasures as you can find,
By the hints and messages, you can find Stars, Trophies, Treasure Chests, Red Ninja and secret stories connecting the narrative between each page.
From Plaza to Backstreet, from Mountain to the Sky…
当然最主要的任务就是逃离迷宫，但是如果你想探索迷宫世界的深层，这里总是有着不同的挑战等着你 看向左下方！ 除了故事主线，你可以在这里有数不清的小人物和隐藏的宝藏！ 通过提示的信息，你可以找到星星，奖杯，宝箱，红忍者，而且还有秘密的故事线连接着每一页的剧情… 从广场到后街，从山上到天空…
Tasks(above) Answers(Below)
任务（上）答案（下）
In different pages, the audience can find different details in each maze scene based on layered stories which took IC4DESIGN for 3 years to finish.
It was a very long journey to develop the idea from the rough sketch step by step to the final publications:
在不同的页面里，读者可以在不同的迷宫里不同的层次中找到不同的故事细节！而这一切，花费了IC4DESIGN团队3年时间去完成 从想法到草图一步一步发展到最终出版的绘本，是一个十分漫长过程
Before drawing into each book page, we were firstly considering the entire world view of the Canal City.
在画每一页迷宫之前，我们最先思考的，是整一个水之城的全貌。
Oh! If you want to enjoy the Pierre in another level, go and find the Polar Bear and Red Ninja! you can find it in every page!
如果你想要体验皮埃尔的下一个阶段，去找红色忍者和北极熊吧！你可以在绘本的每一页找到他们！每一页都有！
More surprisingly!
In the March of 2021, Pierre would become video game, which called Labyrinth City, releasing on mobile, PC, Switch and Steam! Please stay tuned for it!
更惊喜的是！ 在2021年的三月份，皮埃尔还将会成为电子游戏，叫做<迷宫城>，将在移动端，PC端，Switch和Steam上线！敬请期待！
And there is never an ultimate goal for Pierre,
On our YouTube Channel, we introduced the more tasks which could let you ‘never’ stop exploring in the Pierre Maze World.
We also revealed the screen of Pierre game in the YouTube link as well.
Take a look, have fun!
然而皮埃尔迷宫大侦探从来没有极限终点… 在我们的YouTube频道，我们还介绍了更多‘不可能’的任务，能让你一直不停的探索皮埃尔的迷宫世界…
我们在YouTube频道也公开了游戏的画面 Take a look, have fun!
Laurence King Publishing : https://www.laurenceking.com/product/pierre-maze-detective-the-curious-case-of-the-castle-in-the-sky/
永岡書店 : https://www.nagaokashoten.co.jp/book/9784522438671/
Labyrinth City (Pierre’s Game): https://www.labyrinthecity.fr/
IC4DESIGN : http://www.ic4design.com/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/IC4DESIGN_INC